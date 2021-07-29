Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

On alert for strong storms Thursday night

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A heat advisory includes all the Tri-State through sunset. Temperatures and humidity will combine to make it feel like 100-105. A cold front will trigger showers and storms after 6pm that will move north to south across the Tri-State. A few storms may produce torrential rainfall and damaging winds. Areas north of the Ohio River are in a Slight Risk (2 on a scale of 5) for severe weather tonight. The southern half of the region is in a marginal risk. Storms are expected to weaken as they drop to the south. Much cooler for Friday and the weekend. Scattered showers possible on Friday and Saturday. Highs will rise to near 80 and lows will sink into the lower 60s. Dry and milder for Sunday through much of next week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Part of Highway 359 shut down due to motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.
Name released of motorcycle rider in deadly Henderson crash
Shooting at apartments on Eden Drive
EPD investigating shooting at east side apartments
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72
Jamie Holland
Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman
Officials: 1 man dies after oilfield accident in White Co.

Latest News

7/29 Noon 14 First Alert Forecast
7/29 Noon 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert 7/29
14 First Alert 7/29
Heat Advisory
Alert Day
On Alert for excessive heat and late storms Thursday