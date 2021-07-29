On alert for strong storms Thursday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A heat advisory includes all the Tri-State through sunset. Temperatures and humidity will combine to make it feel like 100-105. A cold front will trigger showers and storms after 6pm that will move north to south across the Tri-State. A few storms may produce torrential rainfall and damaging winds. Areas north of the Ohio River are in a Slight Risk (2 on a scale of 5) for severe weather tonight. The southern half of the region is in a marginal risk. Storms are expected to weaken as they drop to the south. Much cooler for Friday and the weekend. Scattered showers possible on Friday and Saturday. Highs will rise to near 80 and lows will sink into the lower 60s. Dry and milder for Sunday through much of next week.

