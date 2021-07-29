Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Affidavit: Man tries to take officer’s gun during fight after traffic stop

Jason Jones.
Jason Jones.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officials say he fought an officer during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in the 1800 block of Old Business 41 just before 9 Wednesday night.

They say they realized the car was registered to Jason Jones, who had an active arrest warrant.

Police say as soon as Jones stopped his car, he immediately got out.

Authorities say he ignored the officer’s commands to get back in the vehicle.

They say Jones and the officer starting fighting when he tried placing Jones in handcuffs.

The fight brought Jones and the officer to the ground. That’s where the officer says Jones tried to take his gun out of his holster.

Authorities say Jones continued to fight the officer and grab at his gun until another officer arrived and put him in handcuffs.

He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with battery against a public safety official, attempting to disarm a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Part of Highway 359 shut down due to motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.
Name released of motorcycle rider in deadly Henderson crash
Shooting at apartments on Eden Drive
EPD investigating shooting at east side apartments
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72
Jamie Holland
Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman
Officials: 1 man dies after oilfield accident in White Co.

Latest News

Evansville
Job fair in Evansville happening Thursday
Evansville Christian School holding prayer dedication ceremony for new campus.
Prayer dedication set for Evansville Christian’s new elementary campus
Owensboro, Daviess Co. schools hosting annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ Event.
Owensboro, Daviess Co. schools hosting annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ Event
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 7/29
Thursday Sunrise Headlines