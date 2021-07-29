Affidavit: Man tries to take officer’s gun during fight after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officials say he fought an officer during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in the 1800 block of Old Business 41 just before 9 Wednesday night.

They say they realized the car was registered to Jason Jones, who had an active arrest warrant.

Police say as soon as Jones stopped his car, he immediately got out.

Authorities say he ignored the officer’s commands to get back in the vehicle.

They say Jones and the officer starting fighting when he tried placing Jones in handcuffs.

The fight brought Jones and the officer to the ground. That’s where the officer says Jones tried to take his gun out of his holster.

Authorities say Jones continued to fight the officer and grab at his gun until another officer arrived and put him in handcuffs.

He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with battery against a public safety official, attempting to disarm a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.

