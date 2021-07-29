Birthday Club
14 News interviews mental health expert on Simone Biles dropping out of Olympics event

Expert explains why the ‘GOAT’ moniker can be destructive for athletes
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles is out of the team competition with an apparent leg injury.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(WTOK)
By Randy Moore and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title after the American gymnastics superstar withdrew from the all-around competition in Tokyo to focus on her mental health.

The decision came one day after the 24-year-old removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

[READ MORE: Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition]

Biles came to Tokyo as possibly the face of the Olympic Games following the retirement of swimmer Michael Phelps and sprinter Usain Bolt.

Many consider Biles to be the “GOAT” of her sport.

Scott Branam, the director of the behavioral health program at Deaconess Cross Pointe, says being hailed as the “greatest of all time” can actually be destructive once it can no longer be maintained.

[PREVIOUS: Former Olympic gymnast opens up about prioritizing personal health]

14 News Anchor Randy Moore talked to Branam about what lessons young athletes might learn from the experience of Simone Biles.

You can watch the full interview in the video below:

