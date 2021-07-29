14 News interviews mental health expert on Simone Biles dropping out of Olympics event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title after the American gymnastics superstar withdrew from the all-around competition in Tokyo to focus on her mental health.

The decision came one day after the 24-year-old removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

Biles came to Tokyo as possibly the face of the Olympic Games following the retirement of swimmer Michael Phelps and sprinter Usain Bolt.

Many consider Biles to be the “GOAT” of her sport.

Scott Branam, the director of the behavioral health program at Deaconess Cross Pointe, says being hailed as the “greatest of all time” can actually be destructive once it can no longer be maintained.

14 News Anchor Randy Moore talked to Branam about what lessons young athletes might learn from the experience of Simone Biles.

