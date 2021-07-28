Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - A Henderson County motorcycle accident, which shut down a highway near Smith Mills, has claimed the life of the driver.

Not so fast on back to normal. The CDC is reversing its masking guidance, now recommending even those who are vaccinated to wear masks in indoor areas where the virus is surging.

Defending gymnastics champion Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic all-around competition.

They’re pulling an all-nighter in Princeton, where a watch party is underway for Jackie Young, who is part of the US Women’s Olympic three by three basketball team and inching closer to picking up a medal.

