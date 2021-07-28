Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

WATCH: Muhlenberg Co. health officials discussing latest on COVID-19

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There are going to be several health experts talking COVID-19 and the latest on our community Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County.

Anyone can join the conversation on the Muhlenberg County Judge Executive’s Facebook page.

That’s set for 9 this morning. You can watch that here.

Some of those guests will be from the health department, along with officials from Baptist Health in Powderly and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Holland
Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Ellis Park tractor operator dies after medical emergency on track
Crews on scene of crash at Highway 57 near Baseline
Authorities: 2 taken to hospital following crash on Highway 57 near Baseline
Lori and Thomas Vinson
Union Co. couple pleads guilty to charges connected to Capitol riot

Latest News

Ascension requiring COVID-19 vaccinations by Nov.
Jackie Young and Team USA takes home gold in women's 3x3 basketball.
Princeton’s Jackie Young & Team USA takes home gold in women’s 3x3 basketball
Pie Pan temporarily closing due to staffing issues.
Pie Pan temporarily closing due to staffing issues
ISP Jasper Post to be honored Wed. with historical marker