WATCH: Muhlenberg Co. health officials discussing latest on COVID-19

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There are going to be several health experts talking COVID-19 and the latest on our community Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County.

Anyone can join the conversation on the Muhlenberg County Judge Executive’s Facebook page.

That’s set for 9 this morning. You can watch that here.

Some of those guests will be from the health department, along with officials from Baptist Health in Powderly and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

