Tri-State reacts to new CDC masking recommendations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing its course on some masking guidelines, recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 is surging.

[READ: CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US]

Folks in Evansville have mixed feelings about the recommendation.

Some people tell us they’re confused, not knowing what the CDC will do next, but others say wearing a mask is a small price.

“If it’s necessary, it’s necessary, but I am tired of it,” said Bill Bogardus, visiting family in Evansville.

“I’ve said to myself, I’m never wearing one again, I’m done,” Bogardus said. “But I know they’ve got that new variant out there, so I’ll do my part.”

Some say they aren’t ready to go back to wearing a mask regularly. Evansville resident Dustin Vaught says he never wore one and doesn’t plan to.

“I’m all about people’s safety and everything, but as far as being told what to do and being controlled, that part’s not going to happen,” Vaught shared.

Deborah Gray just came back from spending the summer in New York.

“If it keeps people safe, why wouldn’t you wear a mask? You know, if you’re going to keep somebody from getting infected and maybe getting very sick, it’s such a small thing to ask somebody to do, so I would have no problem doing it,” Gray said.

The CDC now also recommends masking in schools for all students, teachers and visitors. As of now, these are just recommendations, so people can make their choice.

“I’m not really going to be told what to do and what not to do,” Vaught said. “Never have been, never will be.”

Health officials say the Delta variant is the predominant strain circulating the U.S.

Some say seeing others masked up would make them feel more safe.

“I don’t know where those people that haven’t been wearing masks have been. I don’t know if they’ve been vaccinated or not, so yeah, I guess I would feel better,” Gray said.

“Whatever they say is necessary, I’ll do my part,” Bogardus said.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.