Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Toyota Indiana offers job training for people with disabilities

By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota Indiana has been running an enclave program for people with disabilities since 2014.

The company partnered with The Arc Southwest Indiana, a group that works for the advancement of people with disabilities within their communities.

Executive Director Stan Keepes says for many people, there have been barriers.

“For too long, they’ve just been secluded and lived on their own, or continue to live with their families and been brought to a day program,” he said.

It’s an issue that Ted Brown noticed in his personal life.

“My son, Zach, he’s 24 years old,” Brown explained. “He was born with spina bifida.”

Brown says the goals he had for his son were goals that everyone wants for their kids.

“My wife and I wanted to see him gain inclusion through employment and then, finally, independence,” he said.

Seeing how sparse opportunities can be for people with disabilities, thanks to the help from his team, Brown used his role at Toyota Indiana to begin the process of establishing an enclave program.

The enclave program is for a group of people who receive on-the-job training all across the facilities. Since starting in 2014, it has grown in Indiana and beyond.

Brown says they have other enclaves at Toyota plants in West Virginia and Texas, and there are even some in development in Canada.

Toyota provides the opportunities and the training, while Arc helps get them in touch with their workforce.

“It’s why we do what we do,” Keepes said. “We know that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities can be successful.”

Many, like Brown’s son Zach, have found a long-term home.

“I can happily say he’s been working here for three years now,” Brown said of his son. “He’s been living on his own for two and a half years, and he comes to work thinking he’s saving the world every day.”

Brown said nearly 40 people from the program now have jobs at Toyota Indiana.

People interested in the program can check out arcind.org or call The Arc Southwest Indiana’s Gibson County branch at 812-386-6312.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Holland
Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Officials: Part of Highway 359 shut down due to motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.
Name released of motorcycle rider in deadly Henderson crash
Ellis Park tractor operator dies after medical emergency on track
Crews on scene of crash at Highway 57 near Baseline
Authorities: 2 taken to hospital following crash on Highway 57 near Baseline

Latest News

Jackie Young and Team USA takes home gold in women's 3x3 basketball.
Princeton’s Jackie Young, Team USA takes home gold in Olympic 3x3 women’s basketball
Sentencing to be handed down Monday in Rockport shooting death
Sentencing to be handed down Monday in Rockport shooting death
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Toyota Indiana offers job training for people with disabilities
Toyota Indiana offers job training for people with disabilities