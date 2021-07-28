Birthday Club
Sentencing to be handed down Monday in Rockport shooting death

Joseph Petry
Joseph Petry(Indiana State Police)
By Tanner Holbrook and Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Spencer County judge is considering what sentence he is going to hand down to Joseph Petry.

As 14 News previously reported, Petry pleaded guilty in June to the January 2020 shooting death of Zane Lee.

He pleaded to one count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of pointing a gun.

After a day of testimony Wednesday from both sides, the judge said official sentencing will happen on Monday.

Authorities say Petry was hitting a woman when Zane stepped in.

They say Petry pulled a gun, and Lee was hit when he was trying to run.

Zane’s brother, Riley Henderson, gave a victim impact statement in court.

“I felt after basically a year and a half that it was my time to finally speak and I said what I needed to say on behalf of me and my family, and my wife and our daughter that’s due in December,” said Henderson. “I got a chance to speak, and I laid it all out there, and hopefully he took it and thinks about that. Yeah, I felt that I really got out there what I needed to say...”

He said it has been a long journey, and it’s nice to finally be at this point in the process.

“The whole plea deal thing... that’s not exactly what we expected, but you hope for the best as far as my family goes. Some people may say it’s justice. Some folks may not agree with it. I don’t know where I’m at with it, just ready to get past Monday,” said Henderson.

The judge said closing arguments are to be submitted to court by Friday.

