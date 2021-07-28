Schnucks putting mask restrictions back in place for employees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks is following the CDC’s new masking recommendations.

To protect against the Delta variant, Schnucks is requiring all employees and vendors to wear masks, while strongly encouraging customers to also wear them.

Officials say they’ll be offering face masks in locations most at risk, including all Indiana stores.

This measure went into effect Wednesday.

