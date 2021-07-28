Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Schnucks putting mask restrictions back in place for employees

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks is following the CDC’s new masking recommendations.

To protect against the Delta variant, Schnucks is requiring all employees and vendors to wear masks, while strongly encouraging customers to also wear them.

Officials say they’ll be offering face masks in locations most at risk, including all Indiana stores.

This measure went into effect Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Holland
Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Officials: Part of Highway 359 shut down due to motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.
Name released of motorcycle rider in deadly Henderson crash
Ellis Park tractor operator dies after medical emergency on track
Crews on scene of crash at Highway 57 near Baseline
Authorities: 2 taken to hospital following crash on Highway 57 near Baseline

Latest News

Crews on scene of crash at Highway 57 near Baseline
Authorities: 2 taken to hospital following crash on Highway 57 near Baseline
Boonville Police looking for break-in suspect
Boonville Police looking for break-in suspect
Schnucks requiring masks for employees
Schnucks requiring masks for employees
An unexpected hospital visit almost made a little girl miss her first dance recital in...
Nurses surprise 5-year-old dancer who missed recital due to hospital visit