Schnucks Fresh opening in Jasper

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Schucks Fresh store is coming to Jasper in August.

The store, located at 3605 North Newton Street, will open its doors to customers at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18.

Schnucks officials say the 18,000 square foot store will include a heavy focus on fresh departments such as produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery.

They tell us the Jasper location will mark Schnucks’ seventh Indiana store, joining six others in the Evansville area and will be open 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. seven days a week.

The store will employ approximately 30 teammates.

To apply, visit Schnucks Careers page.

Store officials say Schnucks Fresh will offer customers a curbside pickup option sponsored by Instacart.

Curbside customers can visit schnucksdelivers.com for more information and to place their orders.

