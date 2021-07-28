Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival starts in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Top songwriters are heading to Henderson Wednesday for the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival.

It’s the 11th year for the event.

More than 35 award-winning songwriters will be there, several of which have written songs for artists like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Brady Paisley.

There will be live performances at three different venues, including Hometown Roots, Rookies Sports Bar and Elks Lodge.

The shows start at 6:45 each night.

There will also be late shows at 9 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Holland
Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Ellis Park tractor operator dies after medical emergency on track
Crews on scene of crash at Highway 57 near Baseline
Authorities: 2 taken to hospital following crash on Highway 57 near Baseline
Lori and Thomas Vinson
Union Co. couple pleads guilty to charges connected to Capitol riot

Latest News

Officials: Part of Highway 359 shut down due to motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.
Officials: Motorcycle rider dies following crash in Henderson Co.
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 7/28
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival starts in Henderson.
Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival starts in Henderson
Officials: Motorcycle rider dies following crash in Henderson Co.
Officials: Motorcycle rider dies following crash in Henderson Co.