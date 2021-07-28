Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival starts in Henderson.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Top songwriters are heading to Henderson Wednesday for the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival.

It’s the 11th year for the event.

More than 35 award-winning songwriters will be there, several of which have written songs for artists like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Brady Paisley.

There will be live performances at three different venues, including Hometown Roots, Rookies Sports Bar and Elks Lodge.

The shows start at 6:45 each night.

There will also be late shows at 9 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

