Pandemic impacts tourism in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - This past year and a half has been tough on the travel and tourism industry.

Abby Dixon, the director of the Henderson Tourist Commission, spoke to city leaders about how Henderson faired during the pandemic and several ideas they are working on to bring people to western Kentucky.

“We’re working with eight other communities to launch the western Kentucky “brew hop” in the fall. This will be a craft brew trail around western Kentucky, encouraging people to try our delicious beer that we create here in this end of the state,” shared Dixon.

Henderson hotel occupancy for the months of June and July has been higher than they have had in the past four years.

