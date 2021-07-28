Overnight lane restrictions planned on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be overnight lane restrictions on the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville.

Crews will be doing a roadway assessment at the intersection with Burkhardt Road.

During the work there will be shifting lane restrictions, and traffic will be intermittently stopped on Burkhart Road.

Work is scheduled to take place on August 9 from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.