Officials: Helicopter called to motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say part of Highway 359 was shut down due to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Henderson County.

It happened outside of Smith Mills.

Officials tell us a motorcycle rider ran off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Authorities say a medical helicopter was called to the crash.

We’re told crews from Union County also responded to the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story once more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.