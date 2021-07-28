Officials: Helicopter called to motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.

Birthday Club
Officials: Part of Highway 359 shut down due to motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.(wfie)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say part of Highway 359 was shut down due to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Henderson County.

It happened outside of Smith Mills.

Officials tell us a motorcycle rider ran off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Authorities say a medical helicopter was called to the crash.

We’re told crews from Union County also responded to the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story once more information is made available.

