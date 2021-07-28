Officials: 1 man dies after oilfield accident in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - White County authorities say one person is dead following an oilfield accident.

Officials say they received a call just before 11 Monday night from an employee of Consolidated Drilling Services.

The caller reported they were drilling an oil well just south of Carmi.

They say they were loading pipe into tubs when the elevator latch came undone and the pipe struck Joseph Musgrave.

Officials say authorities responded to the accident and Musgrave was taken to the hospital.

They say he was pronounced dead at the Hamilton County Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.