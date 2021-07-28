Nurses surprise 5-year-old dancer who missed recital due to hospital visit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An unexpected hospital visit almost made a little girl miss her first dance recital in Evansville.

5-year-old Ruby Miller came down with an ear infection and was going to be in the hospital the night of the recital. Once the nurses at Ascension St. Vincent heard the news, they quickly put together a stage so Miller could have her big day.

With that stage, Miller was able to perform for her family and hospital staff.

14 News is happy to report that Miller is doing better and continuing with her second year of dance lessons.

