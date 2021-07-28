Nonprofit hosing ‘distribution day’ in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An area nonprofit is hosting a free distribution day Satruday, July 31.

4 Good Community officials say everything in their Community Retribution Center will be free.

They say anyone can come get some much-needed resources for their homes, kids, family, or neighbor.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1900 US 41 North in Henderson.

