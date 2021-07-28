Birthday Club
Mini Heat Wave Breaks Friday

Poor Air Quality
7/27 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This is shaping up to be the hottest week of the year to date. Try to reduce strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids and take breaks in an air-conditioned room. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups; those with breathing problems, asthma, and COPD.

Sunny skies with a 10% chance of thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. High temps will climb into the mid-90s with afternoon heat index 98-104.

Thursday, sunny, hot, and humid with high temps in the upper 90s. The heat index will climb to 103-108 during peak heat.  A cold front will draw closer sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours. Lows temps will sink into the lower 70s.

Friday, not as hot as high temps sink behind a cold front into the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon along with temps breaking the mini heat wave.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

