Man facing charges after shots fired in Perry Co.

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they were called to a shots fired report late Monday afternoon in Perry County.

They say it happened at the intersection of State Road 62 and Ovenbird Road.

Troopers say 70-year-old Donald Dupont fired three rounds out of the passenger side window of his pick up towards family members.

They say one was a 7-year-old child.

State Police didn’t say if anyone was hurt.

Troopers say then, along with deputies, found Dupont at the end of Ovenbird Road.

They say they gave loud verbal commands over the PA system and took Dupont into custody.

He’s charged with Intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness with a firearm, domestic battery, and battery.

A mug shot was not available. Dupont was not listed as an inmate at the time of this report.

