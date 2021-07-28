Birthday Club
Major economic announcement set for Thursday in Henderson

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Henderson Economic Development say there will be a major announcement Thursday.

It’s at 2 p.m. at the Henderson Bypass Rail Site at 6300 Highway 425.

The invitation says “Join us in celebrating Henderson’s newest addition!”

It includes a “Team Kentucky” logo.

In June, Gov. Beshear visited Hopkins County to discuss some school transportation projects.

“In a few weeks, we are going to have the biggest economic development announcement in western Kentucky in decades,” Gov. Beshear said.

It’s not clear if that tease is related to Thursday’s announcement.

