Madisonville man charged with burglary, assault after argument

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, a man is being charged with burglary, assault and failure to appear on previous charges.

Madisonville police say Christopher Rogers and the mother of his children got into an argument Tuesday evening.

Officers accuse Rogers of forcing his way into her apartment and reportedly took the children to his apartment, where he refused to come out.

Police say after an extended amount of time, Rogers eventually surrendered.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.