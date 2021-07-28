Lilly King wins 200m breaststroke heat race

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly King was back in the pool early Wednesday morning.

She raced in heat three of the women’s 200m breaststroke, where she won with a time of 2:22:10.

It’s all building up to the final, which is Thursday night.

You can catch all the action from Mosby Pool at Howell Park on Evansville’s west side.

You can also enjoy free swimming from 6 to 9:30 before Lilly races later that evening.

Until then, you can watch all the Olympic coverage right here on WFIE.

