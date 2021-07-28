Birthday Club
ISP Jasper Post to be honored Wed. with historical marker

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A new historical marker is set to be dedicated at the Indiana State Police Jasper Post.

That will happen around 11 Wednesday morning at the ISP location on Newton Street.

The post built in 1937 is being honored for being the last remaining Works Progress Administration Post still being used.

It was a New Deal agency that employed millions of jobseekers to carry out public works projects, including the construction of public buildings and roads to help the United States get out of the Great Depression.

