EWSU addresses Harmony Way traffic concerns before Mater Dei returns to class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials addressed the concerns about the traffic situation on Harmony Way as school is set to start at Mater Dei next week.

Right now, Harmony Way at the Maryland Street intersection is closed off for a water line improvement project.

EWSU officials say they intended to start the project on July 9 and have that intersection cleared before school starts on August 4.

However, they say because of many different factors, the project was delayed.

Officials met with the project contractor, Mater Dei officials and the mayor’s office to come up with a plan on how to deal with the upcoming school traffic.

They say they will have to continue with that closure at this time. However, EWSU says they developed a plan with additional phases to minizine the impact on access routes to Mater Dei.

They say they will target off-peak hours to perform the most restrictive portions.

EWSU is working with Mater Dei officials to communicate information to students on the best routes to the school.

They say they will continue to give Mater Dei weekly updates.

EWSU says they will release more information soon that will include a map showing how the work will be conducted in phases.

