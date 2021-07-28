Birthday Club
EPD investigating shooting at east side apartments

Shooting at apartments on Eden Drive
Shooting at apartments on Eden Drive(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say there is an active scene at an apartment complex on Eden Drive.

Dispatchers say the call came in as a fight, but police say it’s now a shooting investigation.

They say the victim is alive and was taken to the hospital.

Police say they do have a suspect.

It looks like most police have now left the scene.

We are working to get more information.

