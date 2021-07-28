EPD investigating shooting at east side apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say there is an active scene at an apartment complex on Eden Drive.

Dispatchers say the call came in as a fight, but police say it’s now a shooting investigation.

They say the victim is alive and was taken to the hospital.

Police say they do have a suspect.

It looks like most police have now left the scene.

All reporters at the scene were just asked to leave by someone who identified themselves as property management. They told us they don’t want us interviewing residents about what happened. — Tanner Holbrook (@Tanner14News) July 28, 2021

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.