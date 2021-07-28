EPD investigating shooting at east side apartments
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say there is an active scene at an apartment complex on Eden Drive.
Dispatchers say the call came in as a fight, but police say it’s now a shooting investigation.
They say the victim is alive and was taken to the hospital.
Police say they do have a suspect.
It looks like most police have now left the scene.
We are working to get more information.
