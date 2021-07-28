Deaths of two people under investigation in Wayne Co., Ill.

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Fairfield Police say two people were found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a home in the 800 block of Mt. Vernon Road.

Authorities say they are 36-year-old Cory Baker and 41-year-old Amanda Tucker.

Autopsies are scheduled, and the deaths are under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Wayne County Crime Stoppers phone or text at (618) 842-9777.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.