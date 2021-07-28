Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Deaths of two people under investigation in Wayne Co., Ill.

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Fairfield Police say two people were found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a home in the 800 block of Mt. Vernon Road.

Authorities say they are 36-year-old Cory Baker and 41-year-old Amanda Tucker.

Autopsies are scheduled, and the deaths are under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Wayne County Crime Stoppers phone or text at (618) 842-9777.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Holland
Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Officials: Part of Highway 359 shut down due to motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.
Name released of motorcycle rider in deadly Henderson crash
Ellis Park tractor operator dies after medical emergency on track
Lori and Thomas Vinson
Union Co. couple pleads guilty to charges connected to Capitol riot

Latest News

The organization “4 Good Community”
Nonprofit hosing ‘distribution day’ in Henderson
Overnight lane restrictions planned on Lloyd Expressway
Overturned semi on Highway 69 near Ohio-Hancock Co. line
Overturned semi closes Highway 69 near Ohio/Hancock Co. line
Boonville business break-ins
Boonville Police looking for suspect who broke into several businesses