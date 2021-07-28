Birthday Club
Bridging the Great Health Divide documentary highlights shortcomings and solutions in rural American health care

Documentary to air on Gray Television stations across the country
Gray Television's InvestigateTV presents a full-length documentary highlighting the hardships...
Gray Television's InvestigateTV presents a full-length documentary highlighting the hardships and heroes in rural American health care.(InvestigateTV)
By Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News/InvestigateTV) - Gray Television’s InvestigateTV and its local affiliates across the country are broadcasting a new one-hour-long documentary across the country in August 2021.

For airtimes in your local market, use the chart below. You may use the search bar to enter your local station call letters (such as WAFB, WBRC, etc.) or major city in your area (such as Baton Rouge, Birmingham, etc.).

During the first week of August, InvestigateTV will also publish the documentary online and on its streaming channel, InvestigateTV, available on AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. You can download the channel by searching your device or going here.

In the documentary, the national investigative team explores shortcomings and gaps in access to healthcare and looks at what has happened in towns where the local hospital recently closed.

The team also looks to hold policymakers accountable, questioning why a law passed seven years ago meant to help low-income people access more choices for nutritious food is still not implemented.

The documentary aims to shine a light on communities that need help, as well as share ideas from people who are innovating in places facing challenges.

People featured in the documentary wanted to share their stories with the country to let people outside their towns know about the realities they face and sometimes conquer. But they all say the fight to bridge the great health divide will require more help.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

