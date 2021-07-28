Birthday Club
Boonville Police looking for suspect who broke into several businesses

Boonville business break-ins
Boonville business break-ins(Boonville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville Police say they are investigating several business break-ins.

They say they happened around 4 a.m. Monday near the Warrick County School Corporation Central Services building, just West of SR 61.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information should call the Boonville Police Department at (812) 897-6551.

Police believe the suspect is a white man wearing glasses, black Puma sweatpants, grey hoodie, baseball hat, grey and white shoes, and neon green gloves.

They say it looks like he used a prying tool with a pink or orange grip to get into the businesses.

Here is a gallery of surveillance images:

