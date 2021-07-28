All Ind. counties out of ‘red’; 39 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,248 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 768,624 confirmed cases and 13,564 deaths.

The map shows no counties in red. In our area, Gibson, Dubois, and Perry are in orange for the two metric score. All others are in yellow

The map shows 39 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 15 new cases in Warrick County, 12 new cases in Dubois County, 10 new cases in Gibson County, nine new cases in Posey County, eight new cases in Pike County, two new cases in Perry County, and zero new cases in Spencer County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 23,240 cases, 405 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,283 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,084 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,899 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,826 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,636 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,387 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,425 cases, 34 deaths

