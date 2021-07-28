Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

On Alert for excessive heat and late storms Thursday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Muggy air made Wednesday’s 90s feel more like 100-degrees during the afternoon. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s. A cold front will sag south toward the Tri-State on Thursday night. Scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of the front and will likely move into the northern edge of the region (along US 50 from Flora to Vincennes) after 7pm on Thursday. Additional showers and storms will push across the remainder of the Tri-State overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. A few storms may produce damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall. Much cooler for the weekend, but still unsettled with a lingering chance for scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will retreat into the low to mid 80s and lows will sink into the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Holland
Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Officials: Part of Highway 359 shut down due to motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.
Name released of motorcycle rider in deadly Henderson crash
Ellis Park tractor operator dies after medical emergency on track
Lori and Thomas Vinson
Union Co. couple pleads guilty to charges connected to Capitol riot

Latest News

14 First Alert 7/28 - Midday
14 First Alert 7/28 - Midday
14 First Alert 7/28
14 First Alert 7/28
Alert Day
Mini Heat Wave Breaks Friday
7/27 14 First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m.
7/27 14 First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m.