On Alert for excessive heat and late storms Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Muggy air made Wednesday’s 90s feel more like 100-degrees during the afternoon. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s. A cold front will sag south toward the Tri-State on Thursday night. Scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of the front and will likely move into the northern edge of the region (along US 50 from Flora to Vincennes) after 7pm on Thursday. Additional showers and storms will push across the remainder of the Tri-State overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. A few storms may produce damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall. Much cooler for the weekend, but still unsettled with a lingering chance for scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will retreat into the low to mid 80s and lows will sink into the mid 60s.

