Watch: Daviess Co. leaders giving update on COVID-19 spike

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County officials are urging people to get vaccinated, after a spike in COVID-19 cases there.

[Green River District reports 250 new COVID-19 cases since Fri.]

The joint message came from Daviess County, the city of Owensboro, Green River District Health Department, and Owensboro Health officials.

They shared a breakdown of COVID-19 cases over the past month.

There were 28 new cases the week of July 5 through 11, 81 new cases the week after that, and last week, cases jumped to 209.

Local officials plan to update their COVID situation around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch it here.

