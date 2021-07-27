Birthday Club
Watch: Daviess Co. leaders giving update on COVID-19 spike

Daviess County sees rise in COVID-19 cases
By Robinson Miles and Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County officials are urging people to get vaccinated, after a spike in COVID-19 cases there.

[Green River District reports 250 new COVID-19 cases since Fri.]

The joint message came from Daviess County, the city of Owensboro, Green River District Health Department, and Owensboro Health officials.

They shared a breakdown of COVID-19 cases over the past month.

There were 28 new cases the week of July 5 through 11, 81 new cases the week after that, and last week, cases jumped to 209.

Local officials plan to update their COVID situation around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch it here.

