USI reinstates indoor mask policy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is reinstating its indoor mask policy.

USI officials say face coverings will be required, regardless of vaccination status and until further notice.

The decision was made after Tuesday’s announcement and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

[READ: CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US]

The mask policy will go into effect Wednesday.

