Union Co. Schools release plans for upcoming year with masks optional

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Public Schools released its initial plan for the upcoming school year.

School officials say they are committed to providing in-person teaching, and the district’s goal is to have a traditional school experience while protecting the health and safety of their students and staff.

School leaders say that face masks will be optional for students and staff, regardless of being vaccinated.

They say it is recommended, but not required, that students and staff wear masks while indoors.

According to school officials, the district plans to maintain three feet of social distancing where possible.

The school district is required by the health department to continue contact tracing, which could result in quarantines.

Hand sanitizer will still be available throughout their buildings and frequent handwashing will be encouraged.

Officials say if staff or students are showing symptoms or have a fever of 100.4 or more, they should stay home.

They say they should be symptom-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine before returning to school.

Union County Public Schools say they will keep working with local officials and health leaders to monitor community transmission, school transmission and other factors that will guide any need to change health protocols.

