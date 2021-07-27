Two people charged with neglect in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing neglect of dependent charges in Gibson County.

Deputies say they, along with Princeton Police, went to a home in the 400 block of West State Street Monday morning.

They say they were there to serve a neglect warrant on 39-year-old Benjamin Sands.

While they were there, they say 31-year-old Christina Pferrer lied in an attempt to stop Sands’ arrest.

Deputies say Sands and Pferrer were then both arrested on neglect charges, and Pferrer is now also facing a false informing charge.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any details on why they were charged with neglect.

