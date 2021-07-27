Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - An 11-month-old baby is in the hospital with burn injuries. Evansville police are calling it a case of child abuse and say one person is in custody.

They’re getting for Readifest in Henderson. The annual back-to-school event is set to start today, where parents and students get up to speed with school set to start in just two weeks.

Another Olympic medal for Evansville’s Lilly King. She didn’t win gold, but Team USA still dominated in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Princeton’s Jackie Young helps her three on three team pick up another win Monday, but they did suffer their first loss in pool play Tuesday.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Audubon Parkway reopens following deadly crash on Sunday
Names and new details released in deadly Henderson crash
Silver Alert issued for missing Huntingburg man.
Police: Missing Huntingburg man found dead
Averil Jackson
Man accused of firing gun during large fight on Franklin St.
Woman seriously hurt in Evansville crash
KY COVID-19
Gov. Beshear recommends masking in school settings

Latest News

Henderson Co. ‘Readifest’ set for Tues. to prepare students for school
Henderson Co. Readifest set for Tues. to prepare students for school
Henderson Co. ‘Readifest’ set for Tues. to prepare students for school
Henderson Co. ‘Readifest’ set for Tues. to prepare parents, students for school
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 7/27
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 7/27