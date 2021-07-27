Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - An 11-month-old baby is in the hospital with burn injuries. Evansville police are calling it a case of child abuse and say one person is in custody.

They’re getting for Readifest in Henderson. The annual back-to-school event is set to start today, where parents and students get up to speed with school set to start in just two weeks.

Another Olympic medal for Evansville’s Lilly King. She didn’t win gold, but Team USA still dominated in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Princeton’s Jackie Young helps her three on three team pick up another win Monday, but they did suffer their first loss in pool play Tuesday.

