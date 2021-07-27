Sultry through Thursday, storms possible Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hot and humid conditions will push temps into the low 90s and the heat index close to 100 again Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will arrive late Thursday/early Friday and will likely trigger showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong on Friday. Temps will ease into the middle 80s on Friday and then cool into the lower 80s Saturday through the first part of next week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.