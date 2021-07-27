Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sultry through Thursday, storms possible Friday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hot and humid conditions will push temps into the low 90s and the heat index close to 100 again Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will arrive late Thursday/early Friday and will likely trigger showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong on Friday. Temps will ease into the middle 80s on Friday and then cool into the lower 80s Saturday through the first part of next week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Audubon Parkway reopens following deadly crash on Sunday
Names and new details released in deadly Henderson crash
Silver Alert issued for missing Huntingburg man.
Police: Missing Huntingburg man found dead
Averil Jackson
Man accused of firing gun during large fight on Franklin St.
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Woman seriously hurt in Evansville crash

Latest News

14 First Alert 7/27
14 First Alert 7/27
14 First Alert 7/27
14 First Alert 7/27
Air Quality Alert
7/26 14 First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m.
7/26 14 First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m.