Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

South Carolina man convicted of killing Uber rider in 2019

Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his...
Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his trial on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Richland County Circuit Court in Columbia, S.C. Rowland is accused of killing Samantha Josephson after luring her into his car in March 2019.(Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been convicted of abducting and murdering the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride in 2019.

A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Rowland guilty in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The University of South Carolina student disappeared in March 2019. Her body was found less than a day later in remote woods.

Prosecutors said Rowland had trapped Josephson in the car with childproof locks that could only be opened from the outside and then stabbed her more than 100 times.

Defense attorneys argued that none of Rowland’s DNA was found on the victim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Audubon Parkway reopens following deadly crash on Sunday
Names and new details released in deadly Henderson crash
Silver Alert issued for missing Huntingburg man.
Police: Missing Huntingburg man found dead
Averil Jackson
Man accused of firing gun during large fight on Franklin St.
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Woman seriously hurt in Evansville crash

Latest News

Even fully vaccinated people can be infected with and spread the delta variant, CDC director...
CDC: Masks recommended indoors in some public areas, schools
Lori and Thomas Vinson
Union Co. couple pleads guilty to charges connected to Capitol riot
Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.
Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart to pick up $1B in college tuition, books for employees
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot