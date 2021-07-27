Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Remains found in November 2018 have been confirmed to be those of a woman who went missing in September 2018.

Kentucky State Police say Jamie Holland wasn’t reported missing until 2019, about six months after she went missing.

Since the remains were actually discovered before the report of her disappearance, it took time to connect the cases.

Officials say a DNA match confirmed the identity.

Troopers say the remains were discovered in a field in Rosine, and Holland’s death is considered suspicious.

The 28-year-old was from Beaver Dam.

