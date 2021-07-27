Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 11-month-old child suffered from serious burns late Monday afternoon, according to the Evansville Police Department.

We’re told authorities responded to a gas station in the area of Riverside and Kentucky. Authorities say an ambulance took the baby to the hospital, and the child had serious but non-life-threatening burns.

We’re told the incident is still under investigation.

