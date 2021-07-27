Plans for a Bubba’s 33 restaurant on Plan Commission agenda
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans seem to be moving forward for a new restaurant on Evansville’s east side.
The Evansville Vanderburgh County Area Plan Commission agenda for August 2 shows plans for demo and building of a new restaurant at 1 N. Burkhardt Rd.
That’s in the area of Lloyd and Burkhardt where the Old Chicago and Logan’s buildings are now.
The agenda shows the new restaurant would be a Bubba’s 33.
Their website shows Bubba’s 33 currently has 24 locations and is owned by Texas Roadhouse.
They serve burgers, pizza, and beer. Their locations have several large-screen TVs showing sports and vintage music videos.
We’ve reached out the developer.
