Plans for a Bubba’s 33 restaurant on Plan Commission agenda

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans seem to be moving forward for a new restaurant on Evansville’s east side.

The Evansville Vanderburgh County Area Plan Commission agenda for August 2 shows plans for demo and building of a new restaurant at 1 N. Burkhardt Rd.

That’s in the area of Lloyd and Burkhardt where the Old Chicago and Logan’s buildings are now.

The agenda shows the new restaurant would be a Bubba’s 33.

Their website shows Bubba’s 33 currently has 24 locations and is owned by Texas Roadhouse.

They serve burgers, pizza, and beer. Their locations have several large-screen TVs showing sports and vintage music videos.

We’ve reached out the developer.

