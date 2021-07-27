Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Plans for a Bubba’s 33 restaurant on Plan Commission agenda

Evansville
Evansville(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans seem to be moving forward for a new restaurant on Evansville’s east side.

The Evansville Vanderburgh County Area Plan Commission agenda for August 2 shows plans for demo and building of a new restaurant at 1 N. Burkhardt Rd.

That’s in the area of Lloyd and Burkhardt where the Old Chicago and Logan’s buildings are now.

The agenda shows the new restaurant would be a Bubba’s 33.

Their website shows Bubba’s 33 currently has 24 locations and is owned by Texas Roadhouse.

They serve burgers, pizza, and beer. Their locations have several large-screen TVs showing sports and vintage music videos.

We’ve reached out the developer.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Audubon Parkway reopens following deadly crash on Sunday
Names and new details released in deadly Henderson crash
Silver Alert issued for missing Huntingburg man.
Police: Missing Huntingburg man found dead
Averil Jackson
Man accused of firing gun during large fight on Franklin St.
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Woman seriously hurt in Evansville crash

Latest News

FILE
Crews on scene of crash at Highway 57 near Baseline
Union Co. Schools release plans for upcoming year with masks optional
Jamie Holland
Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman
Daviess County sees rise in COVID-19 cases
Daviess Co. leaders give update on COVID-19 spike