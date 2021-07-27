New COVID death, 49 new cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,085 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 767,409 confirmed cases and 13,552 deaths.

One of the new deaths was in Vanderburgh County.

The map shows 49 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 16 new cases in Warrick County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, eight new cases in Posey and Spencer Counties, four new cases in Dubois and Pike Counties, and zero new cases in Perry County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 23,201 cases, 405 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,274 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,069 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,897 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,817 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,626 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,387 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,417 cases, 34 deaths

