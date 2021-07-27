Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New COVID death, 49 new cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,085 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 767,409 confirmed cases and 13,552 deaths.

One of the new deaths was in Vanderburgh County.

The map shows 49 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 16 new cases in Warrick County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, eight new cases in Posey and Spencer Counties, four new cases in Dubois and Pike Counties, and zero new cases in Perry County.

[CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines]

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 23,201 cases, 405 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,274 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 8,069 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,897 cases, 39 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,817 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,626 cases, 96 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,387 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,417 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Audubon Parkway reopens following deadly crash on Sunday
Names and new details released in deadly Henderson crash
Silver Alert issued for missing Huntingburg man.
Police: Missing Huntingburg man found dead
Averil Jackson
Man accused of firing gun during large fight on Franklin St.
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Woman seriously hurt in Evansville crash

Latest News

14 News Now at Noon
WATCH: 14 News Now at Noon
Union Co. Schools release plans for upcoming year with masks optional
Jamie Holland
Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing woman
Daviess County sees rise in COVID-19 cases
Watch: Daviess Co. leaders giving update on COVID-19 spike
Green River District reports 250 new COVID-19 cases since Fri.