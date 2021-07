VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Miss Vanderburgh County was crowned Monday.

Abbey Duvall is the county’s newest royalty.

She takes the crown on the 100th year of the fair.

Others on her court included Katherine Shell, Olivia Baehl, Emma Vieira and Alexis Pohl.

Miss Congeniality is Amanda Deutsch.

