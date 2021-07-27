Longtime Evansville leader, Stephen Melcher, dies at 73

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stephen Melcher, a longtime Evansville leader, died on Monday at the age of 73.

Melcher served as the facility director for the Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE) for 15 years before retiring.

He also served on the city council for 17 years and as a Vanderburgh County Commissioner for eight years.

Melcher’s funeral service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on August 3.

