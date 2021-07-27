Birthday Club
Ky. counties transitioning to KYTC regional offices for licensing services

(Pexels)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A new era of driver licensing services is set to start in several Kentucky counties over the next couple of months.

Muhlenberg County is set to make the transition to the Driver Licensing Regional Office operated by the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet (KYTC) by the end of July.

McLean County is expected to make that transition in August.

KYTC officials say the usual trip to the local Office of the Circuit Court Clerk is being replaced with a visit to a secure, specialized Driver Licensing Regional Office.

“To make a better Kentucky, we have to strive for constant improvement in our public services and the manner in which they’re delivered,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The transition to licensing through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices, with modern services and more choices for cardholders, takes this essential service to the next level.”

Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver licenses, permits, commercial driver licenses (CDLs) and ID cards at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.

[More information state’s online driver’s license renewal]

A press release states that with the July transition, one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties will have made the transfer of services.

With the August transition, 49 of the state’s counties will have made the transfer.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

