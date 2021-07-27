Henderson Co. ‘Readifest’ set for Tues. to prepare students for school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools are just a few weeks away from the first day of classes.

On Tuesday, teachers welcome families to South Middle School for the annual Readifest event.

Officials say Readifest helps families prepare for the first day back.

This year, they are dividing the fest into two-time slots depending on the school your child attends.

The first one starts at 9 a.m. to goes to 11 a.m. at South Middle School.

The second group goes from noon to 2 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to make sure students have everything they need to be successful for the first day of school on August 11.

This year’s Readifest will include registration assistance, informational booths from community agencies, school supplies and lunch.

Henderson County officials also released some guidelines on safety for back-to-school Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.