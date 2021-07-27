Ground-breaking ceremony set for Boonville Water Improvement Project
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville city leaders will be celebrating the official start of their Water Improvement Project Tuesday.
Officials will have a ceremonial groundbreaking in Johson park.
We’re told the project is funded by a $629,000 grant.
Officials say they’ll be installing solar panels at the water field and the bulk mixing plant.
