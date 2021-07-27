Ground-breaking ceremony set for Boonville Water Improvement Project

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville city leaders will be celebrating the official start of their Water Improvement Project Tuesday.

Officials will have a ceremonial groundbreaking in Johson park.

We’re told the project is funded by a $629,000 grant.

Officials say they’ll be installing solar panels at the water field and the bulk mixing plant.

