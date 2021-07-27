Birthday Club
Green River District reports 250 new COVID-19 cases since Fri.

Hopkins Co. Health Department sees 141 new cases over past week
(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reported 250 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday.

Officials say 141 were in Daviess County, 39 were in Henderson County, 29 were in Ohio County, 19 were in Webster County, 17 were in Union County, four were in McLean County and one new case came out of Hancock County.

The Hopkins County Health Department has reported 141 new cases over the past week.

According to Kentucky’s incident rate map, six of our eight western counties are in the critical red zone.

Those counties include Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio and Daviess.

Kentucky's COVID-19 incident rate map as of 7/26/2021.
On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear strongly recommended school districts to require all unvaccinated students and adults to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings, and students under the age of 12 to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings.

[Gov. Beshear recommends masking in school settings]

To optimize safety and minimize the risk of educational and athletic disruption, Governor Beshear recommends all students and adults wear a mask while in a school setting.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 11,154 cases, 191 deaths, 44.71% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 3,250 cases, 66 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 4,911 cases, 152 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 2,666 cases, 56 deaths, 31.17% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 5,037 cases, 82 deaths, 35.03% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,484 cases, 22 deaths, 32.92% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 912 cases, 30 deaths, 37.82% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,438 cases, 15 deaths, 28.26% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 887 cases, 16 deaths, 44.95% vaccinated

