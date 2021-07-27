Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Former Olympic gymnast opens up about prioritizing personal health

Former Olympic gymnast opens up about prioritizing personal health
Former Olympic gymnast opens up about prioritizing personal health(wfie)
By Samantha Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller knows the pressure all too well, trying to prioritize your own health, while also performing on the world’s biggest stage.

”It was one thing to try to balance on a balance beam. I think life is so much more challenging than that,” shared Miller. “Juggling everything you’ve got going on. So, trying to really focus on making your health a priority. It takes looking at it every single day.”

She is the second-most decorated American gymnast of all time.

Miller says her “on top of the world” feeling came to a halt in 2011 when a routine doctor’s appointment changed her life forever.

”I had actually called up to cancel it, thought better of it, and went in that morning. And that was the morning they found a baseball-sized cyst on my left ovary, which ended up getting diagnosed as a rare form of ovarian cancer,” said Miller.

Miller says she has now teamed up with Ascension St. Vincent to promote women’s health and remind people to make their health a priority. Miller says she just celebrated ten years being cancer-free, and she’s excited to watch Team USA.

If Simone Biles competes later this week, she has the chance to break Miller’s record as the American gymnast with the most Olympic medals.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Audubon Parkway reopens following deadly crash on Sunday
Names and new details released in deadly Henderson crash
Silver Alert issued for missing Huntingburg man.
Police: Missing Huntingburg man found dead
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Averil Jackson
Man accused of firing gun during large fight on Franklin St.
Woman seriously hurt in Evansville crash

Latest News

Early morning watch parties planned as Jackie Young & Team USA work to earn Olympic gold
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Carissa Moore, center, of the United States, wearing her gold medal, South Africa's Bianca...
Seasoned superstars win gold in surfing’s Olympic debut
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, plays against Zheng Saisai, of China, during the first round of the...
‘A bit much’: Naomi Osaka cites pressure in Olympic loss