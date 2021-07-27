Former Olympic gymnast opens up about prioritizing personal health

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller knows the pressure all too well, trying to prioritize your own health, while also performing on the world’s biggest stage.

”It was one thing to try to balance on a balance beam. I think life is so much more challenging than that,” shared Miller. “Juggling everything you’ve got going on. So, trying to really focus on making your health a priority. It takes looking at it every single day.”

She is the second-most decorated American gymnast of all time.

Miller says her “on top of the world” feeling came to a halt in 2011 when a routine doctor’s appointment changed her life forever.

”I had actually called up to cancel it, thought better of it, and went in that morning. And that was the morning they found a baseball-sized cyst on my left ovary, which ended up getting diagnosed as a rare form of ovarian cancer,” said Miller.

Miller says she has now teamed up with Ascension St. Vincent to promote women’s health and remind people to make their health a priority. Miller says she just celebrated ten years being cancer-free, and she’s excited to watch Team USA.

If Simone Biles competes later this week, she has the chance to break Miller’s record as the American gymnast with the most Olympic medals.

