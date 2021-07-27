Birthday Club
Advertisement

Evansville City Council votes to subpoena Woodland Park Apartment owners

By Evan Gorman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council voted to subpoena Woodland Park Apartment owners.

Eight members voted yes, while one was absent.

Council Vice President Alex Burton introduced the measure.

This comes after residents were at risk of having gas and electricity cut off due to unpaid bills. We’re told the complex owes an outstanding balance to CenterPoint Energy.

Burton spoke with Evan Gorman before the meeting started.

