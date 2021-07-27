Evansville City Council approves ‘speed bump’ amendment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council is moving forward with a change to an ordinance impacting city streets.

At their last meeting, the council discussed adding speeding bumps to qualifying streets that would be deemed a safety threat because of high traffic or excessive speed.

Council members say these revisions not only make achieving that safety easier, but eliminate hoops some residents would have had to jump through otherwise.

Streets that would be discussed would have to meet certain criteria, but ultimately, the decision would fall to the city engineer.

The council was unanimous in passing the ordinance amendment.

